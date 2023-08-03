Left Menu

Ajay, Varsha to lead Indian teams at Blind World Games

Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri B2 Category and Varsha Umapathi B1 Category were on Thursday named the captains of the mens and womens Indian teams for the International Blind Sports Federation IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (B2 Category) and Varsha Umapathi (B1 Category) were on Thursday named the captains of the men's and women's Indian teams for the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham. While Ajay has been named the captain of the men's team, Venkateswara Rao Dunna (B2 Category) will be his deputy. Both Ajay and Venkateswara are from Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Varsha, who is from Karnataka, will have Odisha's Phula Saren (B3 Category) as her deputy in the women's team for the IBSA World Games, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced. CABI also unveiled the Indian jerseys for both men's and women's teams for the competition to be held in Birmingham from August 18-27. It is for the first time that blind cricket has been included in the World Games.

