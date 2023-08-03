Left Menu

Madison Keys storms into Citi Open quarterfinals, beats Jennifer Brady

World No.16 Madison Keys advanced to her third successive quarterfinal after overpowering Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-0 at the Citi Open

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:19 IST
Madison Keys storms into Citi Open quarterfinals, beats Jennifer Brady
Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady (Photo: Madison Keys,/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No.16 Madison Keys advanced to her third successive quarterfinal after overpowering Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-0 at the Citi Open in Washington DC on Thursday. After knocking out Brady, Keys will face either No.4 seed Maria Sakkari or Leylah Fernandez on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Brady broke serve in the first game of the match, but Keys answered with four straight games to take a 4-1 lead. Brady fought back with a burst of her own, saving two set points on her own serve before breaking Keys to regain control at 5-4. Brady was broken for the third time in the set when serving to tie the game.

"I think I'm not the only person on tour to say that we're so happy to have Jenny back. She's had such a long road and we're so happy she's back from injury and playing some great tennis," WTA.com quoted Keys as saying. Keys extended their lead in the second set. Due to light concerns, play was delayed at 6-4, 3-0, and the match was shifted to Stadium Court, but the change in environment did not deter the former World No.7. She won the match on her fourth match point.

"Unfortunately, we had to play each other so early but I think there's a lot of great tennis for Jenny to play. Her level in the first set was very high so I have no doubt that she'll be back where she should be soon," Keys said. Elsewhere on Day 3, defending champion Liudmila Samsonova returned to the quarterfinals after posting a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea. Samsonova will face either No.2 seed Caroline Garcia or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023