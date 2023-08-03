Left Menu

India restrict West Indies to 149 for 6 in first T20I

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:00 IST
West Indies scored a modest 149 for six against India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

