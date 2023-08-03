Left Menu

Soccer-Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition

UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros ($109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS. Osasuna, who finished seventh in LaLiga last season and will play their playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said they would not appeal against UEFA's decision.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:21 IST
Soccer-Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Osasuna have been fined and provisionally excluded from the next UEFA club competition they qualify for because they filed a sports-related claim to the wrong court, UEFA said on Thursday. UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after they were initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

However, the body said it had opened separate disciplinary proceedings against the LaLiga club for filing a claim to the ordinary state courts in Pamplona, Spain rather than the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros ($109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS.

Osasuna, who finished seventh in LaLiga last season and will play their playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said they would not appeal against UEFA's decision. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023