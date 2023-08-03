Sports News Roundup: Morocco prayers answered as World Cup adventure kicks on; Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner in English soccer club Birmingham City and will become the chairman of its new advisory board, the Championship team announced on Thursday. The club said Brady was expected to work with its sports science department as well as the board and the management team on "global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities".

Tennis-Murray wins first match in Washington since tearful 2018 appearance

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray showed he is still relishing competition at the elite level after battling to his first victory at the Washington Open since his tearful pullout ahead of the 2018 quarter-finals due to exhaustion. The 36-year-old former world number one recovered from 2-5 in the opening set tiebreak to defeat American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5) 6-4 on Wednesday and will take on home favourite and top seed Taylor Fritz in the third round.

Soccer-Magnificent Morocco stage 1-0 Colombia coup to score unlikely knockout berth

Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth on Thursday to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup at the first attempt along with their opponents. The 72nd ranked Moroccans scored through Anissa Lahmari's toepoke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half but their passage was only secured after South Korea held twice champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.

Soccer-Germany coach asks for time after 'historically poor' World Cup exit

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg asked for time to analyse the reasons behind her team's shock departure from the Women's World Cup after Thursday's 1-1 draw with South Korea saw the twice champions make a group stage exit for the first time. The draw meant the Germans, who needed to win at Brisbane's Lang Park to be sure of progressing, finished third in Group H behind winners Colombia and surprise qualifiers Morocco after the African side picked up a 1-0 win in Perth.

Soccer-Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando

Lionel Messi scored in his third consecutive match for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday as his Major League Soccer team moved into the final 16 of the Leagues Cup. Kickoff was delayed by 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, but once the match got under way, Messi took little time to settle down and opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Women's World Cup roundup: Morocco, Colombia into knockout rounds

First-time participant Morocco edged Colombia 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the knockout stage in the Women's World Cup. Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal of the Group H match in Perth, Australia, pounding a rebound of Ghizlane Chebbak's missed penalty into the net at the end of the first half.

Soccer-Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup

Africa's run at the Women’s World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary at the end of the group phase on Thursday as debutants Morocco joined Nigeria and South Africa in the last 16. Morocco had been thrashed 6-0 by twice champions Germany in their opening match of the finals but bounced back to beat South Korea and Colombia to secure their passage into the knockout stage of the tournament.

NBA-Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October

The Canadian cities of Montreal and Vancouver will host one preseason game each ahead of the 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, the league said on Thursday. The two games are part of the NBA Canada Series aimed at growing the game in the country and will start with the Toronto Raptors facing the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8 in Vancouver.

Soccer-Twice champions Germany slump out in group stage after S. Korea stalemate

Twice former winners Germany were sent crashing out in the opening phase of the Women's World Cup for the first time after being held to a shock 1-1 draw by South Korea in their final Group H match on Thursday. The Germans, champions in 2003 and 2007 and ranked second in the world, had needed a win to be sure of progressing and Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia in the other group match in Perth sent both teams through to the last 16.

Soccer-Morocco prayers answered as World Cup adventure kicks on

Morocco were expected to make an early Women's World Cup exit and be content making up the numbers, but in a tournament of surprises the 72nd-ranked team went from a 6-0 thrashing by Germany to taking the former champions' expected spot in the round of 16. The debutants bounced back from their mauling with a 1-0 win over South Korea and, in dramatic fashion in Perth on Thursday, followed up with an identical scoreline to upset Group H winners Colombia.

