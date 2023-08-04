Left Menu

India lose to West Indies by 4 runs in first T20I

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:00 IST
India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday. West Indies scored a modest 149 for six after opting to bat. Skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing, India could only muster 145 for nine with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 39.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31). India: 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 39; Jason Holder 2/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

