Left Menu

Ringleader of NBA health care fraud gets 10 years prison

A former National Basketball Association player was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison after leading a "brazen" scheme involving at least 19 players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures, federal prosecutors said. Terrence Williams, 36, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, had pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 01:06 IST
Ringleader of NBA health care fraud gets 10 years prison

A former National Basketball Association player was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison after leading a "brazen" scheme involving at least 19 players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures, federal prosecutors said.

Terrence Williams, 36, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, had pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan federal court also sentenced him to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, and forfeit $653,673, in accordance with his plea agreement.

Williams, a father of six, was born and raised in Seattle, and lived there before his October 2021 arrest. He has been jailed in Brooklyn since May 2022, after prosecutors said he threatened a witness through text messages.

Lawyers for Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors had sought a 10- to 12-year prison term, while Williams sought no more than 50 months. Williams was accused of recruiting players to submit false invoices for medical and dental work that was never performed, in exchange for at least $300,000 of kickbacks.

He was also accused of impersonating a health plan manager who questioned a reimbursement in order to "frighten" another player, who had not paid a kickback, into re-engaging with him. Prosecutors said at least $5 million of false claims were submitted, with the defendants receiving $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Questionable cases included invoices that allegedly showed former Boston Celtics player Tony Allen and another player receiving crowns on the same six teeth on the same day. As the scheme's leader, Williams "turbocharged the conspiracy," prosecutors said.

More than half of the 24 people charged in the probe have pleaded guilty court records show. A dentist, a doctor and a chiropractor are among the defendants. Allen, a six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, faces an Aug. 8 sentencing after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors recommended a prison term shorter than 21 months, citing his acceptance of responsibility and desire to make amends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023