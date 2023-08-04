Left Menu

Cycling-German sprinters win fourth successive women's team gold

Germany's Lea Friedrich, Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch won a fourth successive gold medal in the team sprint and set a world record in the process on the opening day of the UCI World Championships on Thursday.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 01:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany's Lea Friedrich, Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch won a fourth successive gold medal in the team sprint and set a world record in the process on the opening day of the UCI World Championships on Thursday. In a gripping final at the Chris Hoy Velodrome, they narrowly edged out Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, clocking a time of 45.848 seconds.

Britain also broke the old world record as they claimed the country's best result in the discipline for 12 years. Earlier, American Chloe Dygert romped to victory in the women's individual 3km pursuit -- lapping Germany's Franziska Brausse on the last lap.

 

