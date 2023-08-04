Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray wins first match in Washington since tearful 2018 appearance

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray showed he is still relishing competition at the elite level after battling to his first victory at the Washington Open since his tearful pullout ahead of the 2018 quarter-finals due to exhaustion. The 36-year-old former world number one recovered from 2-5 in the opening set tiebreak to defeat American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5) 6-4 on Wednesday and will take on home favourite and top seed Taylor Fritz in the third round.

Games-Alberta withdraws support, ending 2030 Commonwealth Games bid

The province of Alberta withdrew its support for a bid centred around Calgary/Edmonton to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, ending any chance of bringing the multi-sport showcase event back to Canada for its centennial. The decision was another blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, suspended its bid and Australian state Victoria last month withdrew as host of the 2026 Games due to projected cost overruns.

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula into D.C. quarters, Caroline Garcia upset

No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open by defeating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in Washington. Pegula, the fourth-ranked player in the world, is seeking her second title in Washington after winning her maiden WTA title there in 2019. She broke Stearns' serve six times in 13 opportunities and won a whopping 24 of 39 first-return points (61.5 percent).

Cycling-Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships

Abu Dhabi will host the 2028 cycling Road World Championships and the 2029 Track World Championships, governing body the UCI said on Thursday. The event in the United Arab Emirates capital will be the second time the Road World Championships take place in the Middle East after the 2016 edition in Doha, Qatar.

Women's World Cup roundup: Morocco, Colombia into knockout rounds

First-time participant Morocco edged Colombia 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the knockout stage in the Women's World Cup. Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal of the Group H match in Perth, Australia, pounding a rebound of Ghizlane Chebbak's missed penalty into the net at the end of the first half.

Cycling-German sprinters win gold again, Dygert back up to speed

Germany's track trio Lea Friedrich, Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch powered to a fourth successive gold medal in the team sprint and set a world record in the process at the first combined UCI World Championships on Thursday. An 11-day feast of cycling spanning all the disciplines began on the boards of the Chris Hoy Velodrome and Germany's speed merchants stole the show.

NBA-Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October

The Canadian cities of Montreal and Vancouver will host one preseason game each ahead of the 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, the league said on Thursday. The two games are part of the NBA Canada Series aimed at growing the game in the country and will start with the Toronto Raptors facing the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8 in Vancouver.

Soccer-Twice champions Germany slump out in group stage after S. Korea stalemate

Twice former winners Germany were sent crashing out in the opening phase of the Women's World Cup for the first time after being held to a shock 1-1 draw by South Korea in their final Group H match on Thursday. The Germans, champions in 2003 and 2007 and ranked second in the world, had needed a win to be sure of progressing and Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia in the other group match in Perth sent both teams through to the last 16.

Soccer-Morocco prayers answered as World Cup adventure kicks on

Morocco were expected to make an early Women's World Cup exit and be content making up the numbers, but in a tournament of surprises the 72nd-ranked team went from a 6-0 thrashing by Germany to taking the former champions' expected spot in the round of 16. The debutants bounced back from their mauling with a 1-0 win over South Korea and, in dramatic fashion in Perth on Thursday, followed up with an identical scoreline to upset Group H winners Colombia.

Ringleader of NBA health care fraud gets 10 years prison

A former National Basketball Association player was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison after leading a "brazen" scheme involving at least 19 players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures, federal prosecutors said. Terrence Williams, 36, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, had pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

