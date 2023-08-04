Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool look to reset after Klopp's midfield is gutted; Soccer-Surprise winners, shock losers in 32-team World Cup group stage and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool look to reset after Klopp's midfield is gutted

Juergen Klopp finds himself in familiar territory again, having to drag Liverpool back to the Premier League's top four after a humbling 2022-23 campaign and seeing his midfield gutted in the close season. Liverpool missed out on the top four after a poor start last season, still reeling from the hazy hangover of an exhausting 63-game 2021-22 campaign.

Soccer-Surprise winners, shock losers in 32-team World Cup group stage

After Jamaica clinched a spot in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup at the expense of soccer giants Brazil on Wednesday, one reporter suggested it made the Reggae Girlz the "Cinderella team" of the tournament. Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who rolled around the Melbourne pitch in celebration of the scoreless draw that secured their passage to the knockout rounds for the first time, was not certain how suitable the analogy was.

Soccer-Ten Hag primed to end false dawns at Man United

After Erik ten Hag's first season in charge delivered an upturn in fortunes for Manchester United, there is a genuine sense of optimism around England's most successful club for the first time in a decade. Since United last won the Premier League title under Alex Ferguson in 2013, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to revive former glories - but Ten Hag appears to be making progress.

Soccer-Euphoria sweeps Tyneside as Newcastle aim even higher

Newcastle United will start the season truly back amongst the big boys for the first time in a couple of decades with expectation levels sky high on Tyneside. After year's of discontent and gloom, the fog that engulfed the serial under-achievers has lifted and a bright new dawn arrived last season when Eddie Howe's side finished fourth.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer wins in Rangers debut

Max Scherzer overcame a rocky start to win his Texas debut, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 victory on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine and walked two following his trade from the New York Mets last weekend. All three runs came in the first before he settled in. Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman followed with one scoreless inning apiece, and Will Smith fanned two in the ninth for his 19th save.

Soccer-Swiss brush up offence plan for knockout World Cup game vs Spain

Switzerland kept a clean sheet through the group stage of the Women's World Cup but only scored two goals through three games, and so coach Inka Grings said La Nati have worked intensively this week on the offensive part of their game. "This was definitely one of our focus points this week . . . it was something that we analysed intensively, we talked through with the team and also take the offensive players, assertive players, bring them more into the team," Grings told a press conference on the eve of Switzerland's final 16 game against Spain at Auckland's Eden Park.

Soccer-Relentless Man City seek record four titles in a row

Winning four successive top-flight titles has proved beyond any team or manager in the history of English football but if any club can break new ground it is Manchester City. Fuelled by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, City have emulated treble-winning rivals Manchester United's dominance of the late 1990s and early 2000s, raising the bar to new levels.

Soccer-Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base

Injured England midfielder Keira Walsh joined the Lionesses at their training base on Friday, but followed an individual training programme under the watchful eye of medical staff. Walsh sent fear through the squad when she was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28.

Soccer-Fuelled by Rice, Arsenal ready for next step in title race

Arsenal cannot hide behind the 'plucky underdogs' tag this season as heavy spending means they will be expected to be Manchester City's main Premier League title rivals again. Mikel Arteta's side were the surprising pacesetters last season, spending almost the whole campaign top before their form collapsed in April and they finished five points behind City.

Soccer-Premier League standout signings

Following are 10 of the top Premier League signings ahead of the 2023-24 season: 1) DECLAN RICE (WEST HAM UNITED TO ARSENAL - 105 MILLION POUNDS)

