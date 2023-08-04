Left Menu

"Series will be decided by how our batters play against spin": West Indies captain Rovman Powell on T20I series

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell has said that the five-match T20I series will be decided on their batter's performance against the Indian spinners

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:15 IST
"Series will be decided by how our batters play against spin": West Indies captain Rovman Powell on T20I series
Rovman Powell (Photo: Instagram/ Rovman Powell). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell has said that the five-match T20I series will be decided on their batter's performance against the Indian spinners. West Indies managed to pull off a victory despite the odds favoring the Indian team in the first T20I on Thursday.

It was evident from the first innings that batting on the pitch would pose a challenge for the batters. In the post-match presentation, Powell highlighted the challenge that the pitch created for the batters. Along with this, Powell declared that the series will be decided on how West Indies batters play against the Indian spinners in the middle overs.

"It's a very good feeling. We talked about starting this series on a positive note and the guys did that. It was our game to lose, they didn't have a set batter and I was confident going into the last over. After watching the Indians bowl, I thought we were a spinner short. We got to utilise what we have and back our skills. It was difficult (to bat)," Powell said. "We always knew that the new ball was going to give us runs. This series will be decided on how West Indies batters bat against spin in the middle overs. We have the power to load in the backend. The left-handers like Pooran, Hetmyer and Mayers will be key in that aspect. I knew it was going to be difficult to start in the Caribbean. But once you get a start, runs are there," Powell added.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts managed to put up a total of 149-6.India struggled throughout the chase as wickets kept falling at regular intervals, which made it hard for them to chase the target of 150. India fell short by four runs. India will square off against West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

