Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool look to reset after Klopp's midfield is gutted; Tennis-Pegula braced for tough test against 'fearless' Svitolina and more

Soccer-Liverpool look to reset after Klopp's midfield is gutted

Juergen Klopp finds himself in familiar territory again, having to drag Liverpool back to the Premier League's top four after a humbling 2022-23 campaign and seeing his midfield gutted in the close season. Liverpool missed out on the top four after a poor start last season, still reeling from the hazy hangover of an exhausting 63-game 2021-22 campaign.

Tennis-Pegula braced for tough test against 'fearless' Svitolina

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has barely missed a beat following her return from maternity break with a fearless approach amid the war in her country, world number four Jessica Pegula said ahead of their Washington Open quarter-final clash on Friday. Svitolina returned at the Charleston Open in April following the birth of her daughter with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils and has produced stunning results despite the turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Surprise winners, shock losers in 32-team World Cup group stage

After Jamaica clinched a spot in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup at the expense of soccer giants Brazil on Wednesday, one reporter suggested it made the Reggae Girlz the "Cinderella team" of the tournament. Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who rolled around the Melbourne pitch in celebration of the scoreless draw that secured their passage to the knockout rounds for the first time, was not certain how suitable the analogy was.

Soccer-Ten Hag primed to end false dawns at Man United

After Erik ten Hag's first season in charge delivered an upturn in fortunes for Manchester United, there is a genuine sense of optimism around England's most successful club for the first time in a decade. Since United last won the Premier League title under Alex Ferguson in 2013, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to revive former glories - but Ten Hag appears to be making progress.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer wins in Rangers debut

Max Scherzer overcame a rocky start to win his Texas debut, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 victory on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine and walked two following his trade from the New York Mets last weekend. All three runs came in the first before he settled in. Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman followed with one scoreless inning apiece, and Will Smith fanned two in the ninth for his 19th save.

Soccer-FIFA investigating misconduct complaint involving Zambia at Women's World Cup

FIFA said on Friday it is investigating allegations of misconduct involving the Zambia team at the Women's Soccer World Cup, after the Guardian reported coach Bruce Mwape had allegedly rubbed his hands over the chest of one of his players. "FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident," a FIFA spokesperson said.

Soccer-Spain have analysed loss to Japan ahead of knockout game against Swiss

While Spain were reeling after their 4-0 rout by Japan in their final group game at the Women's World Cup this week, coach Jorge Vilda said rather than brushing the painful loss off, they studied it from every possible angle. Vilda is confident La Roja - The Red One - will bounce back from that bitter disappointment to be victorious in their group of 16 game on Saturday against Switzerland.

Soccer-Relentless Man City seek record four titles in a row

Winning four successive top-flight titles has proved beyond any team or manager in the history of English football but if any club can break new ground it is Manchester City. Fuelled by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, City have emulated treble-winning rivals Manchester United's dominance of the late 1990s and early 2000s, raising the bar to new levels.

Soccer-Fuelled by Rice, Arsenal ready for next step in title race

Arsenal cannot hide behind the 'plucky underdogs' tag this season as heavy spending means they will be expected to be Manchester City's main Premier League title rivals again. Mikel Arteta's side were the surprising pacesetters last season, spending almost the whole campaign top before their form collapsed in April and they finished five points behind City.

Soccer-Premier League standout signings

Following are 10 of the top Premier League signings ahead of the 2023-24 season: 1) DECLAN RICE (WEST HAM UNITED TO ARSENAL - 105 MILLION POUNDS)

