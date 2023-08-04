Left Menu

"Never thought opportunity would come so early": Tilak Varma on his debut for Indian Cricket team

Left-hand batsmen Tilak Varma made his debut for India agaisnt West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series. Tilak scored 39 runs off 22 balls while smashing two boundaries and three maximums. In a recent interview, Tilak Varma said, 'I never thought that the opportunity would come so early for me.'

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:17 IST
Tilak Varma (Twitter: Photo./BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Left-hand batsmen Tilak Varma made his debut for India against West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series. Tilak scored 39 runs off 22 balls while smashing two boundaries and three maximums. In a recent interview, Tilak Varma said, 'I never thought that the opportunity would come so early for me.' Brilliant bowling spells by Romario Sheperd, Jason Holder and Obed McCoy, particularly in death overs helped a calm West Indies clinch a thrilling four-run win over India in the first T20I of the five-match series at Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

West Indies now has a 1-0 lead in the series. According to BCCI, Tilak Varma said "It was a childhood dream of mine to play for India. I never thought that the opportunity would come so early for me."

He added, "I never expected that the opportunity would arrive this early because after the Under-19 World Cup the Covid-19 pandemic hit and everything came to a stop. I visualise winning the world cup for my team. This though always keeps running in my mind, I visualise it many times." Varma said, "I tend to visualise that on what number I would be batting on and how can I contribute to the team."

Coming to the match, West Indies won the toss and for a change, they decided to bat first. The hosts managed to put up a total of 149-6. India struggled throughout the chase as wickets kept falling at regular intervals, which made it hard for them to chase down the target of 150.

India will square off against West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

