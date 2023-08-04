"We are here to learn," says China's Hockey goalkeeper Caiyu Wang after 7-2 loss to India

Indian Hockey team defeated China 7-2 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in the Asian Champions Trophy match on Thursday. After the match, China's goalkeeper Caiyu Wang said, "we are here to learn." In the post-match conference, Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang said, "Indian team is strong, they are ranked number 4 in the world rankings. So it's a strong opponent for us. We are here to learn."

Before the match started, India's Amit Rohidas and Sumit were honoured as they made their 150th and 100th international appearances, respectively. India, currently placed fourth in the FIH men's hockey rankings, went on the offensive right from the beginning and pushed world number 25 China on the backfoot.

India's Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match through a penalty corner. Just after three minutes, Harmanpreet Singh scored again. Indian was awarded a penalty corner and Harmanpreet took full use of it and smashed the ball in the back of the net to give India a 2-0 lead.

In the 15th minute of the match, Sukhjeet Singh bagged another goal for India through a penalty corner. The first quarter ended with India winning 3-0.

China had a difficult first quarter as they were dominated by India in every aspect of the game. At the beginning of the second quarter, India's Akashdeep Singh scored in the 16th minute of the match taking India's lead to 4-0.

China was a sitting duck for India but they retaliated in a positive manner. In the 18th minute of the match, China's E. Wenhui scored a field goal (open play).

But the Indian hockey team was taking no prisoners as they scored just after a minute. In the 19th minute of the match, India's Varun Kumar scored the fifth goal for his side.

The Chinese hockey team showed great character as they tried their best to stay in the game. In the 25th minute of the match, Gao Jiesheng scored China's second goal through a penalty corner.

When the second quarter was about to end, India's Varun Kumar scored his second goal of the night and India's sixth. In the 30th minute of the match, Varun Kumar scored through a penalty corner to take India's lead to 6-2.

The second quarter ended with India scoring three goals and China managing to get two goals. The third quarter was not so entertaining, as it witnessed only one goal being scored.

In the 40th minute of the match, Mandeep Singh scored India's seventh goal of the night. China had no chance of a comeback as their lead was massive.

The third quarter ended with a scoreline of 7-2. The fourth quarter went out as a 0-0 draw with neither of the teams managing to score a goal.

The final scoreline was 7-2. (ANI)

