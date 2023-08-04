TIMEX, AMERICA'S TOUGHEST WATCHMAKER COMES OUT SWINGING AS THE FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER AND WATCH PARTNER OF UFC

Today Timex®, and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, deliver an iconic collection of officially branded UFC Watches that are expertly engineered with legendary durability and best-in-class design, created at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. The result is an unbeatably tough, sport-centric wearing experience for any fighter and the only watch tough enough for UFC. As an integral part of the collection launch, Timex has tapped Anshul Jubli, also known as 'king of lions,' a renowned MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, as its first ambassador for the Timex UFC Collection in India. Anshul is the first India-born athlete to emerge victorious in a UFC match and the only second Indian fighter to secure a UFC contract. With an undefeated MMA record of 7-0, Anshul embodies perseverance, strength, and determination. Anshul had a knockout win in the second round against his opponent in the Road to UFC final in Las Vegas. He got into the final after beating South Korea's Kyung Pyo Kim in a tough fight.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, stated, ''Timex is thrilled to have onboarded Anshul Jubli as the ambassador for one of our toughest watch collections. UFC represents passion, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, qualities that align perfectly with Timex's own values. Our Timex UFC Collection is a celebration of this shared ethos, offering fans an opportunity to own a timepiece that embodies their dedication to both sport and style.'' The TIMEX UFC Collection showcases a range of timepieces that embody the core values of strength, precision and durability, and spirit of the UFC athletes. The collection consists of four core models: Timex UFC Colossus, Timex UFC Combat, Timex UFC Debut, and Timex UFC Pro. Each watch in the Timex x UFC collection features the exclusive UFC branding and comes packed in a special edition box, making it a must-have for collectors and UFC enthusiasts around the world.

About The Collection: The Timex UFC Colossus is a bold and robust watch designed for those who dare to conquer new horizons. Its rugged construction, coupled with a stainless-steel case and a durable strap, ensures durability and longevity, making it the perfect companion for adventure seekers.

For those seeking a timepiece that embodies the essence of combat, the Timex UFC Combat delivers on all fronts. With its tactical design elements and a high-visibility dial, this watch offers unparalleled performance and style, designed to withstand the intensity of any battle.

The Timex UFC Debut captures the excitement and anticipation of a fighter's first appearance in the Octagon. This watch celebrates the journey from the training camp to the grand stage, featuring a sleek design and a versatile strap that effortlessly transitions from the gym to the boardroom.

The Timex UFC Pro is the pinnacle of precision and performance. Crafted with professional athletes in mind, this timepiece boasts advanced features such as a chronograph, a tachymeter, and water resistance, allowing fighters and fans alike to keep track of every second in style.

About Timex Group: Timex Group is a global leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative timepieces. Headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut, Timex Group operates multiple units and employs over 3,000 individuals worldwide. As one of the world's largest watchmakers, Timex Group produces watches under various well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Philipp Plein, Ted Baker, Missoni, and Furla.

