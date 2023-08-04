Left Menu

Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC look to kick off campaign with victory 

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC will be looking to open their Durand Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as they take on Shillong Lajong FC in the opening game of Group B at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:51 IST
Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC look to kick off campaign with victory 
NorthEast United player in action (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC will be looking to open their Durand Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as they take on Shillong Lajong FC in the opening game of Group B at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday. NorthEast United FC has brought a new head coach on board, roping in the experienced Juan Pedro Benali. The Highlanders will be aiming for an optimistic start under his tenure, having also required a new set of foreign players.

NorthEast United FC finished at the bottom of the standings during the ISL 2022-23 season but ensured a positive end to the season by reaching the semi-finals of the Super Cup. "Well, it's only the beginning. Slowly, every day with each training, it's getting much better. Players are starting to understand what we are looking for. We are working really hard," Benali said as quoted by ISL.

In the 2022 Durand Cup, NEUFC were drawn alongside Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, Army Green and Sudeva Delhi. The Guwahati-based side endured a disappointing campaign, finishing fourth in their group after just one victory. The side will be keen to put on a better show this time around and Benali urged his team to treat every game like a final. "It's a big tournament in Asia. It's one of the oldest tournaments in the world. We need to respect that. The most important thing is to respect our fans, our club, our name and our region. We need to play every game like it is a final. We need to see our players (level), what we can achieve and we will take it as an exercise if we need more players or not," Benali stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023