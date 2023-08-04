Left Menu

World Archery Championships: Indian women’s compound team wins historic gold medal

It was India’s first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category. 

Indian women's compound team (Photo: World Archery/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami bagged the gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin on Friday. It was India's first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category.

In the gold medal final, the Indian three defeated the Mexican combination of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofa Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra 235-229. The Indian three, placed second in the qualification round, defeated defending champions Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals to go to the title match.

After obtaining a bye in the first round, the Indian women's compound team defeated Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively. India had won 11 medals at the World Archery Championships, including nine silver and two silver. (ANI)

