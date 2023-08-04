Left Menu

Cycling-Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit

The Italian side led by Elisa Balsamo could still contest for bronze. The second day of action on the track will see the men's team sprint finals later as well as the women's scratch race and women's 500m individual time trial.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:13 IST
Cycling-Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Katie Archibald Image Credit: Flickr

Women's team pursuit world champions Italy were knocked out of gold medal contention as they could only finish fifth fastest in qualifying at the UCI World Championships on Friday.

Hosts Britain, led by local favourite Katie Archibald, were fastest in a time of 4:10.33, with New Zealand, the United States and France completing the top four. Italy, the last team to ride the 4km heat around the Chris Hoy Velodrome, struggled and could only finish 4.4 seconds off the pace set by Britain.

Britain will ride against France in the first round on Saturday with individual pursuit winner Chloe Dygert's U.S. outfit up against New Zealand with the gold medal to come from one of that quartet. The Italian side led by Elisa Balsamo could still contest for bronze.

The second day of action on the track will see the men's team sprint finals later as well as the women's scratch race and women's 500m individual time trial. The first of the major road races takes place on Sunday with the men's elite road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023