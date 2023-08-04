Left Menu

Top seed Jessica Pegula to face Elina Svitolina in Washington quarterfinals

A champion in Washington D.C. in 2019, Pegula's triumph sets a marquee match-up against former No.3 Elina Svitolina.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:21 IST
Top seed Jessica Pegula to face Elina Svitolina in Washington quarterfinals
Jessica Pegula (Photo: Charleston Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World No.4 Jessica Pegula progressed to her eighth quarterfinal of the season after beating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 at the Citi Open. A champion in Washington DC in 2019, Pegula's triumph sets a marquee match-up against former No.3 Elina Svitolina.

Pegula is attempting to win her first event of the season and third of her career this week as the top seed in Washington DC for the second year in a row. "I won my first title here with my coach in our first week together and since then we've just been rising and it's been an awesome journey. That was a very big turning point for me," WTA.com quoted Pegula as saying.

Pegula's two career titles have both come on hard courts in North America. Pegula won her maiden championship in Washington four years ago and the biggest trophy of her career last autumn at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara. Stearns failed to break through the top-ranked American's baseline consistency in her first meeting with Pegula. Pegula, who was playing her first tournament since her best result at Wimbledon last month, showed no signs of rust as she gradually outworked Stearns for the 1-hour and 23-minute match.

Pegula broke Stearns' service six times, hitting 12 winners and making 19 unforced errors. Stearns hit 9 home runs while making 29 errors. "She's [Svitolina] an amazing competitor, obviously an amazing player. What she's done after coming back after giving birth and everything that her country is going through, it's been really amazing," Pegula said.

"I feel like she's coming back with a new perspective, a new outlook, and that's showing on the court. She's competing really, really hard and hasn't really seemed to skip a beat. It's going to be really tough," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023