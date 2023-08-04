Ajax football club sign goalkeeper Diant Ramaj from Eintracht Frankfurt until 2028

Left Menu

Dutch football club Ajax signed goalkeeper Diant Ramaj from German club Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal.

Diant Ramaj (Twitter: Photo/AFCAjax). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherland

Dutch football club Ajax signed goalkeeper Diant Ramaj from German club Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal. According to the Ajax Football Club website, "Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt and Diant Ramaj have reached an agreement on the goalkeeper's transfer to Ajax. The 21-year-old German with Kosovan roots signed a contract that runs until June 30, 2028. Ramaj's contract at the German club ran until 2027."

Ramaj played for Stuttgart clubs as SpVgg Cannstatt, VFB Stuttgart and Stuttgarter Kickers in his youth before moving to FC Heidenheim in 2018. In 2019, he was named as a senior team substitute for the first time in a league match against St. Pauli. Three months later, Ramaj was officially promoted to the senior team and was the third goalkeeper behind Kevin Müller and Vitus Eicher.

In 2021, Ramaj signed his first professional contract with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after agreeing to a three-year deal. His debut with Eintracht Frankfurt came on January 16, 2022, in a 1–1 away draw against Augsburg after being named in the starting line-up.

Since 2018, Ramaj is part of Germany at the youth international level, respectively part of the U18, U19 and U20 teams and he with these teams played ten matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

