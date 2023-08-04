Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on Friday, the clubs announced.The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.Disasi made his international debut with France at last years World Cup in Qatar.I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on Friday, the clubs announced.
The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.
Disasi made his international debut with France at last year's World Cup in Qatar.
“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles,” he said in the club's announcement. “I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.” Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.
British and French media reported that the transfer fee was 45 million euros ($49 million).
Chelsea opens its Premier League season on Aug. 13 when it hosts Liverpool.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reims
- France
- Qatar
- French
- Chelsea
- Monaco
- World Cup
- British
- Wesley Fofana
- Premier League
- Liverpool
- Disasi
- Axel Disasi
ALSO READ
Union in Canadian province of British Columbia rescinds port strike notice after Trudeau meeting
Golf-British Open underway with record prize money up for grabs
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braced for defeats in key elections
British royal family to receive less from Crown Estate after offshore wind boom
Sports News Roundup: Golf-British Open underway with record prize money up for grabs; NBA-Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year and more