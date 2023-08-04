Left Menu

KSCA T20 schedule announced; defending champs Gulbarga Mystics to take on Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in opener

The KSCA T20 has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming second edition of the tournament. The action will commence on August 13 with a doubleheader that will see last year’s champions, Gulbarga Mystics take on the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, while the Hubli Tigers will take on the Mysore Warriors.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:36 IST
The eagerly anticipated Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming second edition of the tournament. The action will commence on August 13 with a double header that will see last year's champions, Gulbarga Mystics take on the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, while the Hubli Tigers will take on the Mysore Warriors. The two new entrants, the Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions will face each other on August 14 to begin their inaugural campaigns. A fortnight of high-octane cricket will follow that will see all six teams play each other twice and will culminate with an electrifying final, scheduled for August 29.

Speaking on the announcement of the schedule, BK Sampath Kumar, Chairman of the Governing Committee, Maharaja Trophy, and Honourable Vice President of KSCA, said, "As the excitement builds, we are delighted to unveil the eagerly anticipated schedule for the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, powered by FanCode. We eagerly look forward to witnessing the sheer talent and passion on display. Best of luck to all teams!" According to KSCA press release, A total of Rs 35 Lakh has been designated as the prize money for the top four teams. The winners will receive Rs 15 Lakh while the runners-up will receive 10 Lakh, with the remaining amount split between the third and fourth placed teams.

The first edition of Maharaja Trophy witnessed unprecedented success last year. The tournament accumulated a total of 1.5 billion viewing minutes, comprising 9.1 million viewers across the state of Karnataka and 30 million viewers in total. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2 (HD and SD), Star Sports Kannada and OTT partner will be FanCode.

As the marquee property is all set to resume, it is bound to bring to the fore numerous talented cricketers from the state. Last year's star performers included Rohan Patil (Gulbarga Mystics), Luvnith Sisodia (Hubli Tigers), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Chethan LR (Bengaluru Blasters) and Pavan Deshpande (Mysore Warriors). Bowlers who shined in the tournament were Vidyadhar Patil and Shreyas Gopal (Mysore Warriors), Vidwath Kaverappa (Gulbarga Mystics). (ANI)

