Soccer-Leverkusen extend deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026

The Spaniard who took over the then struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth place finish and a Europa League semi-final spot last season. "I am thankful for this faith that Bayer 04 puts in me,' said Alonso, a former World Cup winner with Spain who is in his first senior coaching post.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:49 IST
"I am thankful for this faith that Bayer 04 puts in me,' said Alonso, a former World Cup winner with Spain who is in his first senior coaching post. "The fact that we have the same ideas and directions in sporting matters shows great proximity and faith between club bosses and myself."

Leverkusen will again play in the Europa League this season.

