Left Menu

Wushu player Owais Sarwar and a minor swimmer fail dope tests ahead of Asian Games

Asian Games bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA after the two athletes failed their dope tests.According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwars dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone. The minor athlete, who is said to be a swimmer, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST
Wushu player Owais Sarwar and a minor swimmer fail dope tests ahead of Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Games bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after the two athletes failed their dope tests.

According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwar's dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone. The other banned drugs were stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.

Ahenger, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was named in the 14-member squad by the Wushu Association of India for the Hangzhou Games, starting September 23. The minor athlete, who is said to be a swimmer, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed provisional suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023