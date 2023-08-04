Wushu player Owais Sarwar and a minor swimmer fail dope tests ahead of Asian Games
Asian Games bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA after the two athletes failed their dope tests.According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwars dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone. The minor swimmer, who was named in the Asian Games team, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.
According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwar's dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone. The other banned drugs were stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.
Ahenger, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was named in the 14-member squad by the Wushu Association of India for the Hangzhou Games, starting September 23. The minor swimmer, who was named in the Asian Games team, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. The swimmer has been withdrawn from the Asian Games team and there will be no replacement.
NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed provisional suspension.
