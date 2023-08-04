Left Menu

Pep Guardiola confirms Joško Gvardiol''s medical at Man City and praises his ''beautiful'' name

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his near-namesake, Croatia defender Joko Gvardiol, was undergoing a medical on Friday and could complete his transfer in a matter of hours.Gvardiol, nicknamed Little Pep because his name sounds similar to Guardiolas, is nearing a move to City for a reported 90 million euros 99 million from German club Leipzig, which would rank him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.Regarding Gvardiol what a beautiful surname he has hes doing a medical test, Guardiola said ahead of Citys season-opening Community Shield game against Arsenal on Sunday.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:53 IST
Pep Guardiola confirms Joško Gvardiol''s medical at Man City and praises his ''beautiful'' name
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his near-namesake, Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol, was undergoing a medical on Friday and could complete his transfer in a matter of hours.

Gvardiol, nicknamed "Little Pep" because his name sounds similar to Guardiola's, is nearing a move to City for a reported 90 million euros ($99 million) from German club Leipzig, which would rank him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

"Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he's doing a medical test,'' Guardiola said ahead of City's season-opening Community Shield game against Arsenal on Sunday. "Everybody knows he's here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days." The 21-year-old Gvardiol was praised for his performances during Croatia's run to the semifinals at last year's World Cup in Qatar. He also won the German Cup in back-to-back seasons with Leipzig.

The reported fee puts Gvardiol among the likes of Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, and Virgil van Dijk, who moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023