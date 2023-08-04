Left Menu

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:40 IST
Indonesia Open: Five Indians make cut after strong show
Viraj Madappa, S Chikkarangappa and Kartik Sharma led the way as five Indians entered the weekend rounds of the US $ 500,000 Indonesia Open golf on Friday. Madappa shot 71 and 68 as did Chikka, while Kartik after a first round 68 had a 71 in the second round. They were all 5-under and were tied-25th at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta.

Among other Indians who made the cut were Veer Ahlawat (72-68) in T-37 and Rashid Khan (68-73) in T-46.

The remaining nine Indians, Rahil Gangjee (74-69), SSP Chawrasia (72-73), Khalin Joshi (73-72), a three-time winner of the event, Gaganjeet Bhullar (74-72), Akshay Sharma (73-73), Aman Raj (74-72), Ajeetesh Sandhu (75-72), Karandeep Kochhar (75-75) and Honey Baisoya (76-75) missed the cut that fell at 2-under.

MJ Viljoen, a rookie on the Asian Tour, who came through the Qualifying School in January, took the surprise second-round lead after an eye-catching 10-under-par 62.

The South African, playing in his fourth Asian Tour event, made an eagle and eight birdies to go to 14 under, and now holds a one-shot lead over Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, who carded a 65.

Canadian Richard Lee fired a 66, and he is placed third.

Nitithorn, who had a breakthrough season on the Asian Tour last year, winning the DGC Open and the International Series Singapore, made a welcome return to form.

Sarit Suwannarut (70) of Thailand, Chinese-Taipei's Chang Wei-lun (68), Scott Hend (69) from Australia, and Korean Doyeob Mun (70) are in the following places.

