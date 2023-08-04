Left Menu

FISU World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to win bronze medal

India’s Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to set a new national record, winning the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023.

04-08-2023
Jyothi Yarraji. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

India's Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to set a new national record, winning the bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu on Friday. Jyothi Yarraji's last run improved on her previous national record of 12.82 seconds set at the 2022 National Open Championships by 0.04 seconds.

The Indian hurdler, the reigning Asian champion, had earlier clocked 13.12s and 13.05s in the heats and semifinals, respectively, to make the eight-woman final. Slovakia's Viktoria Forster took the gold with a personal best of 12.72 while China's Wu Yanni finished with 12.76 bag the silver. Yarraji was just a whisker away from matching the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying standard of 12.77s, set for the event.

Bhavani Bhagavathi Yadav won bronze in the women's long jump on Wednesday. Tejaswin Shankar, who won bronze in the Commonwealth Games, did not win a medal in the men's high jump event on Thursday.

Later in the day, Amlan Borgohain added a third medal with a bronze in the men's 200m. The Indian runner finished in 20.55 seconds, barely 0.03 seconds slower than his personal best and national record, trailing South Africa's Isadore Tsebo Matsoso (20.36) and Japan's Yudai Nishi (20.46). In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Susmita Tigga finished 13th with a timing of 11:10.77 while compatriot Bhagyashree Navale didn't finish the race. (ANI)

