U.S. Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.25 billion

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:19 IST
The U.S. multistate Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached an estimated $1.25 billion, with ticket holders anxiously waiting for their 1-in-300 million chance to win big in Friday evening's drawing.

The jackpot prize, worth about $625.3 million in cash, is the fourth largest in the game's history. To win, a player must have all six of the double-digit numbers pulled at the drawing at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Saturday).

At the last drawing on Tuesday, seven tickets matched five of the six numbers, earning their holders $1 million each, but no ticket matched all six. A winner from Texas won $4 million by playing with a Megaplier feature, which increases a player's odds of winning prizes other than the jackpot.

If no winner is called, Friday's drawing will be the 31st consecutive drawing without a winner, according to a Mega Millions press release. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won in April by a player in New York.

If somebody does win on Friday, they can have the estimated jackpot paid in 29 annual payments or receive a lump sum payment estimated at $625.3 million. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

