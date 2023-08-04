Sports News Roundup: Max Scherzer wins in Rangers debut; Leverkusen extend deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Natalie Portman says "theatre" of soccer perfect venue to fight for gender equity

Natalie Portman said she never dreamed of owning a professional sports team, but that changed when the Oscar-winning actress noticed the way one of her sons viewed female soccer players with the same "admiration and fandom" as male players. Israeli-American Portman is the co-founder of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City and is in Australia for the ongoing Women's World Cup along with many of the club's co-owners and staff.

Soccer-Chelsea complete signing of sign France defender Disasi from Monaco

Chelsea have signed France international centre back Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 25-year-old, who will join the Stamford Bridge side in a deal worth a reported 45 million euros ($49.23 million), has won four caps for the national team and has made 130 appearances in the French top flight.

Rugby-Curry suffers ankle injury but should make World Cup squad

Influential England loose forward Tom Curry has twisted his ankle but is expected to recover in time to compete at the World Cup, which gets underway in France next month. The injury was sustained in training this week but Curry still considered a certainty for the 33-man squad that coach Steve Borthwick is to name on Monday.

Soccer-Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit-German FA

Germany's reputation as a global football powerhouse may have taken another hit with the women's team crashing out of the World Cup but this will not affect euphoria for the men's Euro 2024 on home soil, said German FA (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf. The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea on Thursday, ending up third in their group at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer-Women's World Cup heats up as former champions Norway and Japan square up

As the Women's World Cup enters the business stage when the last 16 kicks off on Saturday, the surprises and shocks in the group stage have thrown up some mouth-watering fixtures, starting with the clash of former champions Norway and Japan. There is a sense that the expanded 32-team format has improved the tournament after heavyweights Germany, Canada, Brazil and China were knocked out while minnows like Morocco and Jamaica advanced for the first time.

Soccer-Leverkusen extend deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has signed a two-year extension of his contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2026, the team said on Friday. The Spaniard who took over the then struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth place finish and a Europa League semi-final spot last season.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer wins in Rangers debut

Max Scherzer overcame a rocky start to win his Texas debut, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 victory on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine and walked two following his trade from the New York Mets last weekend. All three runs came in the first before he settled in. Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman followed with one scoreless inning apiece, and Will Smith fanned two in the ninth for his 19th save.

Pre-Olympics swimming event at risk as storms dirty Seine river

Participants of this weekend's Open Water Swimming World Cup were barred from a Friday morning training session in Paris' river Seine as heavy rainfall caused water quality to dip below health standards, the French Swimming Federation (FFN) said. The women's 10 kilometre race on Saturday - a qualifying event for marathon swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics - is still scheduled to go ahead, pending a new river water quality test on Friday evening.

Soccer-Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield

Arsenal hold an advantage heading into the Community Shield over Manchester City due to the treble winner's packed schedule during the final stretch of the last season, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. City faced a gruelling schedule season thanks to their successful runs in the Champions League and FA Cup, while Arsenal had a less busy campaign and were chasing Guardiola's side for the Premier League title.

Soccer-Man City are the 'team to beat' in Community Shield, says Arteta

Arsenal are determined to fight for all trophies in the new season as the Premier League runners-up begin their 2023-24 campaign against treble winners Manchester City in the Community Shield, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday. Arsenal's title challenge crumbled last season in the face of a relentless City, who have won three successive top-flight titles before winning their maiden Champions League crown in June.

