Soccer-Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:34 IST
AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday. Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros ($22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia's reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit. The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window. ($1 = 0.9064 euros)

