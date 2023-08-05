Left Menu

Soccer-Ireland midfielder McClean joins Wrexham

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 01:31 IST
Ireland midfielder James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who recently earned his 100th cap for the national team during the European qualifiers, signed a one-season contract with the option for an extension.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. They begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Saturday.

