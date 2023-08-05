Women’s World Cup 2023 betting odds: Which team is favourite to win?
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 01:33 IST
Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand: WILLIAM HILL
Winners: * England - 11/4
* Spain - 4/1 * U.S. - 9/2
* France - 7/1 * Japan - 15/2
LADBROKES Winners:
* England - 3/1 * Spain - 4/1
* U.S. - 4/1 * France - 13/2
* Japan - 8/1 (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
