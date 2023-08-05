Left Menu

Women's World Cup 2023: schedule, teams, venues and final

* The tournament began with a Group A match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20, which was won by the hosts. WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE? The final group stage match was played on Aug. 3. * The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 01:35 IST
Women's World Cup 2023: schedule, teams, venues and final

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand: WHEN DID THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP START?

* This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand began on July 20 and will run through to Aug. 20. * The tournament began with a Group A match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20, which was won by the hosts.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE? * The group stage featured a round-robin format in which each of the 32 teams played three matches each, with teams getting three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match was played on Aug. 3.

* The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. The knockout rounds begin on Aug. 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner. WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE ROUND OF 16

* The round of 16 will start from Aug. 5. Below are the teams that will meet. Switzerland v Spain

Japan v Norway Netherlands v South Africa

Sweden v United States England v Nigeria

Australia v Denmark Colombia v Jamaica

France v Morocco WHEN IS THE FINAL?

* The final will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney. WHAT ARE THE VENUES?

* Games are being staged at 10 stadiums -- Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium and Wellington Regional Stadium. * Six stadiums are located in Australia, while the other four are in New Zealand.

* With 70,000 seats, Stadium Australia is the largest of the World Cup stadiums. FULL LIST OF TEAMS THAT TOOK PART IN THE TOURNAMENT

The World Cup began with 32 teams competing in a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four. * Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

* Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland * Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

* Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti * Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

* Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama * Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

* Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023