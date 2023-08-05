Soccer-PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup

Left Menu

New signing Noa Lang swept home the ball at the end of a flowing attack to hand PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 win over Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in Friday’s Dutch Super Cup. It was a third successive success in the Johan Cruyff Shield for PSV, who pipped Ajax Amsterdam the last two years in the match that marks the start of the new season in the Netherlands. Lang, the Dutch international signed from Club Brugge in Belgium, netted the game’s only goal after 79 minutes in a winning start for PSV's new coach Peter Bosz.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 05-08-2023 01:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 01:46 IST
Lang, the Dutch international signed from Club Brugge in Belgium, netted the game's only goal after 79 minutes in a winning start for PSV's new coach Peter Bosz. Feyenoord, who compete in the group phase of the Champions League this season, open the defence of their league title next Sunday at home to Fortuna Sittard. PSV's first league game is next Saturday at home to Utrecht.

PSV won the Dutch Cup last season and were runners-up in the league. They will also compete in the Champions League but will start in the preliminary knockout rounds. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

