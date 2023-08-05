Soccer-Japan midfielder Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer

Lazio have signed Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Friday. Kamada, who turns 27 on Saturday, became a free agent after his contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt was not renewed.

Kamada won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022. Lazio did not disclose further details of the deal but according to Italian media reports Kamada has signed a two-year contract with the option to add a third year.

Kamada will join Maurizio Sarri's squad after he has completed all the paperwork necessary to obtain a work permit. Lazio finished second last season to secure a spot in the Champions League.

