PTI | Prague | Updated: 05-08-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 09:55 IST
Nosková to play Korpatsch and Cristian to face Hibino in the semifinals of the Prague Open
Linda Nosková Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková eased past Anna Karolina Schmiedlová of Slovakia 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Prague Open.

The Czech player will face qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, who upset sixth-seeded Alizé Cornet of France 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Also, Nao Hibino of Japan advanced to her first WTA semifinal since 2020 by cruising past Tereza Martincová 6-1, 6-2.

Hibino will play Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, who reached her third career semifinal by eliminating eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

