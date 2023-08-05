Nosková to play Korpatsch and Cristian to face Hibino in the semifinals of the Prague Open
Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková eased past Anna Karolina Schmiedlová of Slovakia 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Prague Open.
The Czech player will face qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, who upset sixth-seeded Alizé Cornet of France 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Also, Nao Hibino of Japan advanced to her first WTA semifinal since 2020 by cruising past Tereza Martincová 6-1, 6-2.
Hibino will play Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, who reached her third career semifinal by eliminating eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
