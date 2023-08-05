Left Menu

Rugby-Four-try Samoa down Tonga in Pacific Nations Cup

The victory was Samoa's second in the Pacific Nations Cup after their 24-22 win over Japan in Sapporo last month. They trail Fiji, who play Japan in Tokyo later on Saturday in the final match of the tournament, by one point in the standings.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 10:00 IST
Rugby-Four-try Samoa down Tonga in Pacific Nations Cup
Representative Image

Samoa ran in four tries as they continued their preparations for the World Cup with a 34-9 bonus-point win over Tonga in the final round of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia on Saturday. Hooker Sama Malolo scored the opening try from close range in a tight first half in the Samoan capital but three more after the break took the game away from the Tongans.

Lock Miracle Fai'ilagi went over off the back of a rolling maul, centre Duncan Paia'aua grabbed the second and replacement scrumhalf Melani Matavao skipped across the line for the third after a quickly taken penalty in the 63rd minute. D'Angelo Leuila, who took over as Samoa flyhalf from former Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali'ifano, contributed 14 points from the kicking tee.

"It was a real arm-wrestle in that first half," said Samoa skipper Michael Ala'alatoa. "We knew the Tongans were going to bring a physical game, but we were able to withstand that pressure in the first half and score some points and build some cohesion in the second."

Tonga, who struggled to get their potent backline moving, had to settle for three penalties. The victory was Samoa's second in the Pacific Nations Cup after their 24-22 win over Japan in Sapporo last month.

They trail Fiji, who play Japan in Tokyo later on Saturday in the final match of the tournament, by one point in the standings. Samoa will play England, Japan, Argentina and Chile in Pool D at the World Cup, while Tonga face world champions South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania in Pool B.

The World Cup starts in Paris on Sept. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023