'Proud moment': PM hails Indian women's compound team for winning gold in World Archery Championships

Congratulations to our champions, Prime Minister Modi said.Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome, he added.The Indians won 235-229 against their top-seeded opponents in a one-sided final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 11:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian women's compound team for winning the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championships, saying their hard work and dedication led to the outstanding outcome.

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur on Friday created history by winning the gold medal in the World Archery Championships in Berlin, beating Mexico in the final.

''A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions,'' Prime Minister Modi said.

Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome, he added.

The Indians won 235-229 against their top-seeded opponents in a one-sided final. The trio also opened India's medal account in the championships.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said it is his government's priority to provide better health facilities.

''It is a matter of great satisfaction that crores of people are getting full benefits from digital facilities,'' he said tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on digital health facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

