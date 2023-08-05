We have big ambition, lot of expectations in ISL: Punjab FC head coach Vergetis

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis said that his team is looking forward to achieving big things in the upcoming Indian Super League 2023-24 season. Punjab FC became the first team promoted to the ISL, having emerged as champions of the I-League during the 2022-23 season. The entry was confirmed by the ISL on Wednesday, with the league now set to have a total of 12 teams.

Vergetis stated that his side has big expectations and aspirations for the upcoming ISL season, having made their way into the top flight of Indian football. "The first word that comes to mind is the word ambition," he said in an interview by the club.

"We have a big ambition and lot of expectations for our participation in the first league of our country, India. We fought a lot in all the (I-League) games this previous year and deserve to be in the ISL division. It is something that we have done through a lot of effort and we succeeded to participate (in the first division)," he added. Punjab FC dominated the I-League last season, winning 16 of their 22 matches in the previous campaign while suffering just two defeats all season. They finished on top of the standings with 52 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Punjab FC will face stiff competition from other teams in the ISL, but Vergetis wants his team to brace for the challenge and put up a good fight. "It's one achievement we want to enjoy. We want to be competitive and we are preparing for this big challenge we have in front of us," he asserted.

Punjab FC have begun their preparations for the new season and will be in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their opening Durand Cup 2023 game on Monday. (ANI)

