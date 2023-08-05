Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune in same half of Canadian Open draw

The World No. 1 Alcaraz will open against Ben Shelton or countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:18 IST
Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune in same half of Canadian Open draw
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune have been all drawn in the top half of the Canadian Open draw. Wimbledon winner Alcaraz, who is making his second appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 in Canada, could add another chapter to his blossoming rivalry with Rune in the quarter-finals, the same round in which Tsitsipas might encounter seventh seed, Jannik Sinner.

Boasting a season-leading 47-4 match record, the World No. 1 Alcaraz will open against Ben Shelton or countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Daniil Medvedev, who won in Toronto in 2021, is seeded to meet Taylor Fritz for the second time in the last eight in the bottom side of the draw. Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud may square off in the quarters.

Gael Monfils and Christopher Eubanks will light up Toronto with their shotmaking in an explosive first-round match, with the winner advancing to face Tsitsipas in the second round. Tsitsipas, who is playing in Canada for the sixth time, hopes to go one step further than his run to the 2018 final and win his first ATP Masters 1000 title away from Monte-Carlo. In other opening-round battles, 15th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who was a finalist last year in Canada, will open against Alexander Bublik and 11th seed Cameron Norrie drew World No. 19 Alex de Minaur.

The tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will seek for a season turnaround on home turf, where he will face a qualifier before facing Lorenzo Sonego or three-time major champion Andy Murray if he advances. Milos Raonic, the former World No. 3, will make his first appearance at the Canadian Masters since 2019. Raonic, 32, will face ninth seed Frances Tiafoe in the first round of his third tournament since returning from injury in June.

Potential second-round matches include an all-Italian battle between Sinner and Matteo Berrettini and a third tour-level meeting between Britons Norrie and Daniel Evans.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023