Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Sweden raring to face familiar foes U.S. in World Cup last 16; Rugby-Last-gasp Mo'unga penalty gives All Blacks 23-20 win over Australia and more

MLB roundup: Braves' Max Fried returns, tames Cubs

Max Fried threw six shutout innings in his first start in nearly three months, helping the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of their three-game series on Friday afternoon. Fried (3-1) allowed three hits, struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. The 29-year-old left-hander and NL All-Star last season had been sidelined since May 5 because of a strained left forearm. Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley homered and Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered three hits for the Braves, who have won six of seven.

Soccer-Sweden raring to face familiar foes U.S. in World Cup last 16

In-form Sweden are confident they can beat holders United States in Sunday's Women's World Cup last 16 tie when they go head-to-head on Sunday, the latest in a long list of clashes between the two heavyweights at major tournaments. The two teams have met in six previous editions of the World Cup, each time in the group stage. Sweden ended the Americans' 2016 Rio Olympic run in the quarter-final and won 3-0 in the group stage at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Rugby-Last-gasp Mo'unga penalty gives All Blacks 23-20 win over Australia

Richie Mo'unga booted a penalty in the last minute to lift the All Blacks to a 23-20 comeback win over a much-improved Australia in Dunedin on Saturday as the hosts extended their perfect season in the lead-up to the World Cup. In a test of two halves, the All Blacks' 22-year winning streak against the Wallabies on home soil was in peril after the visitors dominated early at Forsyth Barr Stadium to take a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Tennis-Fritz wins twice in one day to reach semis in Washington

American Taylor Fritz backed up a three-hour, 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray in their rain-postponed match with a 6-3 6-3 dismantling of Jordan Thompson in the evening session to reach the Washington Open semis on Friday. Murray overcame an early break of serve in the marathon first set to force a tiebreak that was dominated by the veteran three-time major champion from Scotland.

Tennis-Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington

Top seed Jessica Pegula came from behind on Friday to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington DC, where she will play Greece's Maria Sakkari. The American fired a serve up the T that Svitolina could not handle to end the high-quality contest and its riveting 54-minute third set.

Tennis-Fritz says climate protests 'annoying' after match suspended

World number nine Taylor Fritz said climate activists need to find a better way of protesting instead of "annoying" sports fans by interrupting events, after his Washington Open match against Andy Murray was briefly halted on Friday. Play was stopped during the opening set of the American's 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 victory when protesters threw large tennis balls with flames printed on them onto the court.

Soccer-Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarter-finals

Aitana Bonmati netted two well-crafted goals as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday to clinch a quarter-final berth for the first time in their history. Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach their defence for the first goal for La Roja.

Japanese figure skater Hanyu marries, making fans happy and sad

Japan's Olympic gold-medal winning figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday, drawing congratulations from his fanbase, though some seemed sad that the photogenic 28-year-old would no longer be romantically available. Hanyu did not say who his partner was when declaring his new marital status on X, the social media messaging platform formerly as Twitter.

Soccer-Dutch warned to underestimate South Africa at their peril

South Africa are used to being underestimated and the Netherlands will find out on Sunday that reaching the last 16 at the Women's World Cup is not the extent of their ambitions, coach Desiree Ellis said on Saturday. Banyana Banyana surprised everyone but themselves when they beat Italy 3-2 on Wednesday to reach the knockout stages of the tournament and set up the clash against the 2019 World Cup finalists at Sydney Football Stadium.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem reaches first final since ’20 in Austria

Former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem saved five match points to outlast fifth seed Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (8) in 3 1/2 hours on Friday to reach the final of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria. It is the Austrian's first trip to a tour-level final since the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals after a wrist injury and multiple other ailments sidetracked his career.

