India wins bronze in women's 20km race walk team
India bagged a bronze medal in the women's 20km race walk team event at the World University Games here on Saturday.
The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.
China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed the gold and silver medal respectively.
While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.
Priyanka was India's best race-walker as she was ranked third with a time 1:40:39
