Left Menu

India wins bronze in women's 20km race walk team

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:46 IST
India wins bronze in women's 20km race walk team
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • China

India bagged a bronze medal in the women's 20km race walk team event at the World University Games here on Saturday.

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.

China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed the gold and silver medal respectively.

While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.

Priyanka was India's best race-walker as she was ranked third with a time 1:40:39

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023