Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan

Play in the quarter-final clash between world number seven Gauff and Swiss Belinda Bencic was stopped briefly when a fan in the stadium was in distress but paramedical staff stepped in to address the issue and the match resumed. "At first I was just making sure that it wasn't something cardiac," Gauff said immediately after her 6-1 6-2 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:54 IST
Tennis-Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan
Coco Gauff Image Credit: Twitter(@CocoGauff)

American Coco Gauff urged fans at the Washington Open to take cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) courses that can help save lives and said she would have been ready to jump in if needed after a spectator fell ill during her match on Friday. Play in the quarter-final clash between world number seven Gauff and Swiss Belinda Bencic was stopped briefly when a fan in the stadium was in distress but paramedical staff stepped in to address the issue and the match resumed.

"At first I was just making sure that it wasn't something cardiac," Gauff said immediately after her 6-1 6-2 victory. "I just took a CPR class, so if they needed me to jump in I was ready. I have my certification. "I did ask the ref if it was cardiac. I'm sure there are more professional people out here, but she said it wasn't... that's when I realised the person will probably be OK.

"But yeah, everybody in the stadium should take the class. It took 90 minutes. I booked it on the flight from Wimbledon... it's really informative." The 19-year-old later told reporters that the course was something she had wanted to take after watching her dad perform CPR on a person who did not survive.

World number four Jessica Pegula's sister Kelly performed CPR on their mother last year and Gauff said that was another reason she wanted to get certified. "I was like, 'OK, I need to do it' ... I learned so much," she added. "I was hoping I wouldn't have to do anything today, but if it came to that point, at least I learned that."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023