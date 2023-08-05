Gehlot inaugurates Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Sports Competition in which 58 lakh people have registered to participate in the games. In rural olympics, Kabaddi boysgirls category, shooting ball boys category, tennis ball cricket boysgirls category, Kho-Kho girls category, volleyball boysgirls category, football boysgirls category, tug of war girls category will be held, they said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Sports Competition in which 58 lakh people have registered to participate in the games. Speaking at the event at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, the chief minster noted that there is no dearth of talent in the state and that people need right opportunities to hone their skills. He said the importance of sports in life cannot be denied. Officials said the competition will be held from August 5 to September 18. In rural olympics, Kabaddi (boys/girls category), shooting ball (boys category), tennis ball cricket (boys/girls category), Kho-Kho (girls category), volleyball (boys/girls category), football (boys/girls category), tug of war (girls category) will be held, they said. In urban olympics, Kabaddi (boys/girls category), tennis ball cricket (boys/girls category), Kho-kho (girls category), volley ball (boys/girls), athletics (100m, 200m and 400m), football (boys category), basketball (boys/girls category) will be held. A total of 58.51 lakh players have registered for the games, out of which 46.12 lakh registrations have been done in rural sports and 12.38 lakh in urban sports. The games have started simultaneously in 11,252 panchayats and 535 municipal bodies in the state, they said. The state government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 130 crore for the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

