Australian Open: HS Prannoy clinches spot in final, defeats Priyanshu Rajawatin in all-Indian SFs clash

Prannoy defeated world No. 31 Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to make his second final of the 2023 BWF season.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:27 IST
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
India's star shuttler HS Prannoy on Saturday produced a fine performance at the Quaycentre Court 1 to defeat compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games in the semifinal to clinch a spot in the final of the ongoing Australian Open 2023. Prannoy overwhelmed world No. 31 Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to make his second final of the 2023 BWF season.

Both Indian shuttles Prannoy and Rajawat went toe-to-toe in the all-Indian semifinal encounter. As the match progressed, both Indian badminton players competed to gain an advantage. With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.

Prannoy maintained his lead in the second game, racing to a 7-3 lead. Rajawat, on the other hand, won four consecutive points to tie the game at 7-all. The 31-year-old Prannoy, on the other hand, stepped up his game and led 11-7 at the half. Prannoy crushed Rajawat, winning the match in 43 minutes and securing a spot in the final.

On Sunday, Prannoy will compete in the final against Weng Hong Yang of the People's Republic of China. In his top-four match, the world No. 24 Chinese shuttler defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, a former All-England champion. PV Sindhu tumbled out in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Friday, thus ending India's campaign in the women's singles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

