Rajnath lauds Assam govt for peaceful atmosphere in BTC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday lauded Assam government for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) which has resulted in the holding of the current edition of Durrand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, in Kokrajhar town.

Singh, who was speaking at the inauguration of this year's Durand Cup, hoped that the matches played during the tournament will motivate the region's youths to pursue sports and bring laurels for their state and country.

"My congratulations to Kokrajhar and Assam for holding this prestigious tournament. It is a proud moment for all ... I must congratulate the government for creating such an atmosphere in BTC that such tournaments are being held here," he said.

The 'junoon' (obsession) for football as seen in NE is matched by that in only few other places of the country, he said. "I had heard from others that there is a lot of enthusiasm for football in the region. Now I am sure that the way to the heart in the NE is through football." Drawing parallels between a football player and a good citizen, the union minister said just as a player is bound by rules and regulations with provisions for penalties, so has a good citizen to abide by set laws.

He also paid tribute to the state's first chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the holding of the football tournament proved that peace had returned to Bodoland.

"We are hopeful that more such sports meets will be organised here," he said adding that the work on a Rs 110 crore stadium in Kokrajhar will commence from November.

General Manoj Pande, chief of army staff was among the dignitaries present at the programme, which was marked by cultural programmes by local artistes, display of different martial arts and fly pasts by the armed forces.

In its 132nd edition this year, the inauguration of the Kolkata venue of Durand Cup was held on Thursday, followed by the inauguration of the Guwahati venue on Friday.

Altogether 24 teams divided into six groups, which includes all 12 ISL teams, will be vying for the trophy this year.

Two foreign teams will also play, a first for the tournament in 27 years.

The final will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on September 3.

