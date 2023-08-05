Soccer-Palace sign attacker Franca from Flamengo

Crystal Palace have signed attacking midfielder Matheus Franca from Brazil's Flamengo on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. They did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Palace will pay 26 million pounds ($33.14 million) for the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Franca made more than 50 appearances for Flamengo in all competitions, scoring nine goals. He has also played for Brazil's Under-16 and Under-20 teams. Franca is Palace's second signing in the transfer window, after bringing in midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer. Palace, who finished 11th last season, begin their league campaign with a trip to Sheffield United on Aug. 12.

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)