Soccer-Palace sign attacker Franca from Flamengo

Crystal Palace have signed attacking midfielder Matheus Franca from Brazil's Flamengo on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. They did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Palace will pay 26 million pounds ($33.14 million) for the 19-year-old Brazilian. Franca made more than 50 appearances for Flamengo in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:07 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Crystal Palace have signed attacking midfielder Matheus Franca from Brazil's Flamengo on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. They did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Palace will pay 26 million pounds ($33.14 million) for the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Franca made more than 50 appearances for Flamengo in all competitions, scoring nine goals. He has also played for Brazil's Under-16 and Under-20 teams. Franca is Palace's second signing in the transfer window, after bringing in midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer. Palace, who finished 11th last season, begin their league campaign with a trip to Sheffield United on Aug. 12.

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

