Left Menu

Pakistan board mulls sending psychologist with team to India for WC 2023

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:11 IST
Pakistan board mulls sending psychologist with team to India for WC 2023
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is exploring the possibility of sending a psychologist with the squad to India to cope with the pressures of the high-profile tournament.

However, a final decision in this regard will be taken only after PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf's meeting the captain Babar Azam.

Azam is currently playing for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

"Zaka is a big believer that having a psychologist with the players will help them, especially when they are not performing well or feeling external pressures of a tour to India," said a PCB official.

He said the presence of a psychologist is imperative for Pakistan since they are visiting India for the first time since 2016.

"When Zaka Ashraf was Chairman (of PCB) he had got a well-known psychologist Maqbool Babri to work with the players and he also went with them to India in 2012/13," said the official.

The official said the Pakistan players had sessions with a sports psychologist before travelling to India for the 2011 World Cup.

Pakistan will be playing their World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023