Left Menu

Newcastle United owns England U-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for reported USD 38 million

Livramento returned toward the end of last season that ended in relegation for Southampton.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:59 IST
Newcastle United owns England U-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for reported USD 38 million
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United bought England under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton on Tuesday for a fee reported to be at least 30 million pounds (USD 38 million).

The Saudi Arabia-owned club, which returns to the UEFA Champions League next month, said the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract.

Livramento pointed to the attraction of being mentored at Newcastle by veteran England right-back Kieran Trippier.

''Hopefully, he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back,'' Livramento said in a statement on the Newcastle website. The price for Livramento has risen fivefold since he left Chelsea for Southampton two years ago.

In an impressive first full season in the Premier League, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year. Livramento returned toward the end of last season that ended in relegation for Southampton. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023